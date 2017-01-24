Gilbert announced as USM's new athletic director

Jon Gilbert has been named The University of Southern Mississippi's new Athletic Director, as of an announcement made by the university Tuesday morning.

Gilbert is coming from the University of Tennessee, where he served as executive senior associate athletic director.

Before Tennessee, Gilbert worked at the University of Alabama as associate athletics director for external operations.

Gilbert attended Lenoir-Rhyne University as an undergraduate and received his master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

USM Director of Athletics Bill McGillis announced in December that he had resigned and accepted a new position at the University of San Diego.

According to SouthernMiss.com, McGillis accepted the position of associate vice president and executive director of athletics at USD.

He started his new position on Jan. 23, 2017.

