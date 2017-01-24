High School Soccer Playoff Schedule

Northeast Jones boys soccer beat North Pike 10-2 on Monday in the first round of the class 4A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM

Northeast Jones boys soccer notched a 10-2 win over North Pike on Monday night to advance to the second round of the class 4A playoffs.

Led by junior Cole Sykes who scored four goals, the Tigers are looking to advance past the South State title game for the first time under eight-year head coach Matt Reid.

"I just have a group of guys that want to be here every day,” Reid said. “They love to work, they love to play. I can’t keep them away from it. They’re up here on the weekends, they’re up here on holidays. They’re watching soccer at home, they just love the game.”

Northeast Jones plays the winner of the Bay High and East Central game which takes place Tuesday night.

“It doesn’t matter for us,” Reid said. “We’ll be ready for whoever comes at us. We’re just happy to be in the second round and looking forward to that."

Here’s a look at the other Pine Belt teams competing in Mississippi high school soccer playoffs on Tuesday:

Class 1A/2A/3A

Girls: Sacred Heart vs. Resurrection Catholic - Tuesday (5:30)

Boys: Sacred Heart vs. Resurrection Catholic - Tuesday (7:00)

Class 4A

Girls: Sumrall vs. Northeast Jones - Tuesday (5:30)

Boys: Sumrall vs. West Lauderdale - Tuesday (7:00)



Class 5A

Girls: Hattiesburg High at West Harrison - Tuesday (6:00)

Girls: South Jones vs. Provine - Tuesday (5:30)

Boys: South Jones vs. Provine – Tuesday (7:00)

Girls: West Jones at Brookhaven - Tuesday (5:00)

Boys: West Jones at Brookhaven - Tuesday (7:00)

Class 6A

Girls: Oak Grove vs. Terry - Tuesday (6:00)

Boys: Oak Grove at Pearl - Tuesday (7:00)

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.