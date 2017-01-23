Home total loss after fire in Jones County

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

In a string of structure fires over the past 24 hours, another home has burned. Monday afternoon, units from Glade, Powers, M&M and Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Ellisville Fire Department responded to the scene of a partially involved house fire on Tuckers Crossing Road. The first unit to arrive on scene, a Glade firefighter, advised that the home was 50% involved and something was blowing up in the garage, which later appeared to be the tires on a vehicle parked in the garage.

As more firefighters arrived on scene, they began an exterior attack to the rear of the home, followed by an interior attack through the front door. Although the home is still partially standing, it is considered a major loss as most of the inside was gutted by fire.

According to reports, the father of the family occupying the home was the son of the homeowner. Although the cause of the fire is unknown, it was reported that the mother discovered a fire on the couch and attempted to put it out, which resulted in her burning her hands. She was transported by a family member to the hospital to be assessed and treated.

The owner of the home arrived shortly after firefighters, and stated that he owned a pawn shop in Petal that had been heavily damaged by the recent tornado, and now suffered two losses within a week.

Firefighters were on scene for over an hour extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emergency personnel on scene include Glade, Powers, M&M and Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments, Ellisville Fire Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer, Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ Ambulance Service. Dixie Electric was also called to the scene.

