Fire destroys Hub City home

A vacant home was destroyed in an early morning fire, and fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

According to Hattiesburg Fire Department Batallion Chief Stephen Mooney, firefighters responded to the fire at 310 Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m.

“When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy flames and made an interior attack,” Mooney said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Mooney.

