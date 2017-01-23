Hub City shooting lands 1 behind bars

A Hub City man is behind bars and charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting.

James Eaton, 58, was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, officers responded to the 400 block of Fredrick Street in for a report of a shooting.

“Upon arrival officers were advised that Eaton had gotten into an argument with the victim,” Traxler said. “Eaton took the handgun and came towards the victim at which time Eaton fired a shot toward the victim.”

Traxler added that the shot missed the victim, and that Eaton left the scene and was located a short time later.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.