Fire damages Morris Welding in Jones County

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A fire at Morris Welding on Lebanon Road caused extensive damage to the building, as well as a log loader. Sunday morning, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire, which was initially dispatched as an engine that had caught fire on a log loader that a employee had been working on. However, when firefighters arrived, it was apparent that the fire had begun to spread into the building as well.

Firefighters acted quickly to extinguish the fire, saving some of the structure.

Although not considered a total loss, the building did sustain significant damage. The log loader, however, was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel on scene included Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna.

Fire apparatus included Calhoun Engine, Tanker, Rescue and Brush.

