Residents: Check these guidelines for debris removal

DisasterAssistance.gov is making sure Pine Belt residents affected by the tornadoes follow debris removal guidelines to expedite the cleanup process.

Debris should be places on curbside and should not block the roadway.

Do not place debris near or on trees, poles or other structures because it makes removal difficult. This also includes fire hydrants and meters.

Make sure to separate debris into six categories, which is seen below.

