Columbia police: Woman killed after being hit by car identified

The woman hit and killed by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Columbia Friday afternoon has been identified.

According to Columbia Police Department Captain of Investigations Rita Pickering, the woman was identified as 33-year-old Rhonda Bankston Rawlings. Rawlings was married and had four children.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Rawlings was killed when she was hit by a passing driver in the Walmart parking lot. She was walking when she was hit by the driver, and the driver remained on scene after the incident happened.

Rawlings was transported to Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Pickering.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.