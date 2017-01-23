Community comes together after tornado claims life of Hattiesburg woman

The storms in the Pine Belt unfortunately claimed the lives of four people. Among those who were killed was 72-year-old Simona Cox. Cox lived with her husband on Crestwood Drive in Hattiesburg.

On Monday morning, volunteers were seen cleaning up the residence. Cox’s neighbor, Kenneth Commodore, was home during the storm with his family and witnessed the tragedy first hand.

“When the weather settled down, I walked out on my front porch. I heard a voice calling out across the street,” Commodore said. "I told my wife that I thought I heard from one of the neighbors, and it turned out to be Mr. Cox."

Mr. Cox was looking for his wife and after securing Mr. Cox in his home, Commodore joined first responders in searching for Simona Cox.

Commodore’s wife, Beverly, stayed with Mr. Cox until she received a phone call from her husband.

“He called me on the phone and asked me to step away from Mr. Cox. He told me she did not make it,” Beverly Commodore said.

The Commodore family said they are praying for everyone in this time of need, and they appreciate the efforts of the volunteers and first responders.

“This neighborhood is a very strong neighborhood. Everyone knows everyone, so to lose a neighbor is very devastating for us,” Beverly Commodore said.

