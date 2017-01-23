Barrontown Utility issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –   Barrontown Utility issues a boil water notice for customers who live on Herrington Road, Shawnee Trail, HD&R Road and Eastwood Estates Road.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.

