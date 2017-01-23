Sierra Nevada recalls products, including craft beer

CHICO, CALIFORNIA (WDAM) - Sierra Nevada brewing company is recalling select bottles of its pale ales, IPAs and other craft beers.
Sierra Nevada official say they detected a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break into the bottle. The recall involves eight different craft beers purchased in Mississippi and 35 other states. The beers were produced between December 5, 2016 and January 8, 2017.
Sierra Nevada says consumers who purchased the recalled beer will be eligible for a refund and are advised not to drink it.
Visit www.sierranevada.com for more details on this recall.
