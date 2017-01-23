Programming Note: WDAM 7 NBC to air Governor's press conference - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Governor Phil Bryant is holding a news conference regarding storm damage at 3:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 News will be airing the news conference on our NBC Channel at 3:30 p.m. A live stream will also be available at wdam.com. 

The news conference will interfere with Judge Judy at 3:30 p.m. and potentially Inside Edition at 4:00 p.m. 

There is no plan at this time to re-air those episodes. 

