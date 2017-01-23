HPD swears in new officers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD swears in new officers

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Officers Reed and McDonald were sworn in Monday at City Hall. Source: WDAM Officers Reed and McDonald were sworn in Monday at City Hall. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department added two new members to the force today during a swear-in ceremony at city hall.

Officer Thomas Reid and Officer  Christopher McDonald were sworn in with friends, family and co-workers.

The ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. where they were presented their badges. 

According to Lt. Jon Traxler, the department now has a total of 96 officers.

