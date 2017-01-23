HPD swears in new officers

Officers Reed and McDonald were sworn in Monday at City Hall. Source: WDAM

The Hattiesburg Police Department added two new members to the force today during a swear-in ceremony at city hall.

Officer Thomas Reid and Officer Christopher McDonald were sworn in with friends, family and co-workers.

The ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. where they were presented their badges.

According to Lt. Jon Traxler, the department now has a total of 96 officers.

