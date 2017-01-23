Hub City's transit system to reopen Wednesday

The transit will be shut down for undisclosed amount of time. Source: WDAM

The City of Hattiesburg's Mass Transit System will reopen Wednesday after shutting down temporarily due to damage from the tornado.

Hub City Transit routes will run on regular schedules, and the Dabb Street route will experience minor changes because of disaster areas.

Several buses were damaged in the storm, and Gulf Transit Authority donated buses to use for at least a week for fixed routes.

Paratransit services are hoping to be fully operational for next week.

City officials also want everyone to be aware the curfew is still in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the affected areas.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.