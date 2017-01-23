Community gives back to tornado victims through specials, events

Numerous community organizations and businesses have already begun planning events to give back to those affected by the Jan. 21 tornado.

The Southern Pines Second Chance Thrift Shop will give away clothing to tornado victims Jan. 24. The shop is located at 111 Broadway Drive.

Jan. 24, Tabella will be providing food for volunteers and tornado victims at 11 a.m. at New Testament Church located at 600 Tuscan Avenue. Ed's Burger Joint will be doing the same Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Depot Coffee House and Bistro in downtown Hattiesburg will hold a fundraiser Jan. 24 and 25.

"This Tuesday and Wednesday, we are offering chicken and andouille gumbo with all proceeds of the dish going to our friends affected by the tornado this past weekend," read a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

T-Bones Records and Cafe in Hattiesburg will donate all of Wednesday's proceeds from coffee sales to Extra Table for tornado relief.

Hub City Comedy will host Comedic Relief, a show benefiting the Pine Belt Community Disaster Relief Fund at Brewsky's in Hattiesburg on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. According to the event page on Facebook, there will be no cover charge, but donations will be accepted for the Pine Belt Community Disaster Relief Fund.

Comedians include Ben Compton, Brandon Phillips, Daniel Wolverton, Deveron "D" Dennis, Jamie Arrington, J Evan Curry, Mallory Head and Scottie Corley.

Pro Wrestling Ego out of Jackson is turning their show at Brewsky's Jan. 28 into a benefit event to help those affected by the tornado.

"All proceeds minus the cost of the building rental will go to the cause," read a post on the organization's Facebook page. "There are a few wrestlers that live in Hattiesburg and wanna help out our neighbors. We ask that you come join us in doing the same."

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, and tickets for children 12 and under are $5.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Java Moe's Coffee Company will donate $1 from every King Cake Latte sold to The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation's long-term disaster recovery fund. This will go on through Jan. 27.

Those still hoping to donate in other ways can go to the website for the Pine Belt Community Disaster Relief Fund or write a check to the address below:

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation

1507 Hardy Street, Suite 208, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(please put in the memo line: "Disaster Fund")

Extra Table's creator Robert St. John and high school students dropped off 1,000 pounds of rice and beans at Edwards Street Fellowship food pantry. Victims can go by the center to pick up canned goods.

