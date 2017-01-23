Petal police enforcing curfew: 'We will not tolerate it'

Petal Police will not tolerate anyone going against the curfew. Source: WDAM

Petal Police are taking the mandatory curfew in damaged areas seriously,

According to Assistant Chief Matthew Hiatt said four citations have already been issued.

"The curfew is from dusk to dawn in all affected areas," Hiatt said. "If you are driving or walking in those areas you will be cited. We will not tolerate it."

Hattiesburg also has curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for areas affected by the severe weather.

No citations have been issued in the Hub City at this time.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.