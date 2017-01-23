Petal police enforcing curfew: 'We will not tolerate it'

Due to extensive damage across the Pine Belt from the Jan. 21 tornado, the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal have issued curfews until further notice. Hattiesburg's curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for areas affected by the severe weather. Petal's curfew is from dawn until dusk for damaged areas. "We don't want anyone coming over here around these businesses," said Petal Mayor Hal Marx. "We're not going to tolerate any looting, stealing anything like tha...More >>
Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for tips that lead to arrest(s) and recovery of stolen farm equipment.More >>
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, have filed a civil suit against a Hub City accounting firm, longtime friend and others not yet named, seeking damages from their convictions.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Severe weather is back in the forecast for late Sunday night and through the morning on Monday.More >>
A select group of high school students from around the Pine belt were honored Wednesday morning on the campus of Jones County Junior College.More >>
