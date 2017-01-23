Hattiesburg, Petal YMCA offering facilities for first responders, storm victims

The YMCA is opening their showers for storm victims and first responders. Source: YMCA

Both Hattiesburg and Petal YMCA locations are offering their facilities to storm victims and law enforcement.

“Anyone who needs a shower, needs some water, or just to cool down are welcome to come no charge,” said Dan Henley, Executive Director of Y.M.C.A. “We just want to help out in anyway we can, there are a lot of people working hard.”

Henley said towels and shampoo will be provided.

Anyone can come to the facilities between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday- Saturday.

The Hattiesburg YMCA is located at 3719 Veterans Memorial Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.

The Petal YMCA is located at 547 Hillcrest Loop, Petal, MS 39465.

