MHP: Morning commuters must avoid Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are imploring morning commuters to avoid the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal.

According to MHP Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, the parkway is down to one lane so electrical workers can work on lines.

Barfield said many intersections are blocked by MHP troopers for safety purposes.

"People are driving around these barricades, ignoring the troopers and electrical workers," MHP Public Information Officer Brent Barfield said. "We have these barricades up for a reason, this is an extremely dangerous area right now. This is for your safety"

Barfield said motorists need to take Old Hwy 11 to the Gandy, and once they get west they can take whatever route they please.

He added that motorists need to avoid the Walmart area of the parkway completely.

