Jones County home destroyed in fire

A Jones County home was a total loss after a fire.

Sunday afternoon, units from Powers, M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Sharon and South Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a fully involved house fire on Taylors Circle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, with the sound of bullets exploding in the background.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the homeowner had advised 911 that there was plenty of ammunition in the home.



With an unusual number of volunteers and plenty of water, firefighters were finally able to bring the blaze under control, but unfortunately, the home was a total loss.

It appeared that the fire may have been burning for some time before units were dispatched and arrived on scene.

In addition to the loss of the home, a truck was also burned and destroyed.



Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the homeowner stated that he was in the woods near his home and when he returned, his home was on fire.



Emergency personnel on scene included units from Powers, M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Sharon and South Jones Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. Mississippi Power was also called to the scene.

