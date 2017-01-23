Forecast: Much cooler weather expected day.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Becoming partly cloudy and breezy today with highs in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

On Tuesday expect a sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 60s.

We have a 40% chance for showers on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

For Thursday into the weekend expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

