Petal teachers, community ready schools for children

Teacher and community members in Petal volunteered Sunday to help prepare storm-damaged schools for students.

"One thing we know for sure is that school is normal," said Tessa Trimm, principal at Petal Primary School. "So our goal is to get school started as soon as possible so we can get back to normal."

While Petal Primary School school was damaged and without power for several days, Trimm said now that classrooms and playgrounds are cleaned, the building should be ready for students once power is restored. Petal Upper Elementary teachers can't say the same.

"They're going to be having school at Petal Harvey Baptist Church," Trimm said. "A lot of our teachers today gathered supplies, so we could take them down to them, did some things for the teachers just to give them a little happy when they get there on Tuesday. Lots of things to help our neighbors, absolutely."

Petal Harvey Baptist Church members did the same.

"They're cleaning out classes, moving things and getting everything ready to go," said pastor Dustie Dunn.

Many of the volunteers have their own storm damage and clean up to deal with, but Trimm and Dunn said they aren't surprised Petal is already helping others.

"Our teachers and our community members have just been working together, and that's just the Petal way," Trimm said. "That's what we do."

Dunn said, "When something like this happens, you've got a lot of stuff to take care of on your own, but loving your neighbor as yourself means you also take the time to take care of everybody else. It makes me incredibly proud. Proud of our church, and proud of Petal."

