Big Boys BBQ provides meals for Petal neighborhood

Big Boys BBQ and members of Central Baptist Church teamed up Sunday to help residents in a Petal neighborhood hit hard by Saturday morning's tornado.

The group set-up shop outside Petal Upper Elementary School to help people who could not leave their homes or just needed a hot meal. David and Jessica Lawler, the owners of Big Boys BBQ, said they were able to serve almost 500 meals to the neighborhood.

"We live in Dixie and we were very fortunate to not lose power," Lawler said. "So, my husband and I and some of our church members wanted to give back."

The group will be out again Monday, instead of opening Big Boys BBQ for business. The Lawlers said they plan to be near William Carey University, another area hit hard by the tornado.

If you would like more information on how to help or if you are in need of a meal, head to the Big Boys BBQ Facebook page. You can also call Central Baptist Church at (601) 544-0186.

