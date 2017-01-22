Vehicle rollover strikes gas meter

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Late Saturday night, units from Sharon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover of Sharon Road near Sharon-Sandersville Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavily damaged SUV lying on its roof in a driveway in front of a house.

According to reports, the vehicle struck a gas meter, which caused gas to leak. After waiting for over an hour, the gas company arrived on scene and plugged the hole, effectively stopping the gas leak.

Two individuals in the crashed vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. Other occupants were uninjured.

A section of Sharon Road was completely shutdown during rescue and cleanup operations.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Emergency Operations Center, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. CenterPoint Gas was also called to the scene.

Fire apparatus included Sharon Engine and Rescue.

