Serious accident injures Jones Co. woman

This is a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A driver was injured in a car accident in Jones County Sunday.

Units from Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Old Highway 15 South.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the heavily damaged silver car in the driveway of a house, only inches from another vehicle that narrowly avoided impact. Initial inspection of the vehicle confirmed that the driver was trapped, and firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to gain entry into the vehicle.

According to reports, the silver car left the roadway and the passenger's side wrapped around a tree, crushing that entire side of the car and ripping out the underside of the vehicle before coming to a stop in the driveway.

The adult female driver of the vehicle sustained injuries from the accident and was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

A portion of Old Highway 15 South in front of the residence was briefly shutdown during cleanup operations.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

