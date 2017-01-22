Christian Services feeds thousands after tornado

Christian Services fed thousands of people recovering from Saturday's tornado in Hattiesburg.

Jim Prout, executive director of Christian Services, said the charity fed around 1,600 people on Sunday, and while they regularly serve meals and help the community, it means more after a tragedy.

"When you're doing it after a disaster, you know lives are not just broken. They're cracked," Prout said. "We want to just hold our hands around others because we're not cracked right now, so we want to let them know 'Hey, we're standing here. We're holding you together, and we're standing with you at all times.'"

Christian Services hosted a lunch at its downtown Hattiesburg location Sunday, but Prout said crews focused largely on delivering food to those repairing storm-damaged homes.

"The storm's over, but the people are putting their lives and their homes back together," he said. "We didn't want them to have to leave. We want them to be able to focus on what they needed to put those lives back together, and let us get the food to them. That's our talent. We feed. We want to get it out there, and show god's love."

Prout said Christian Services will open at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for anyone in need.

