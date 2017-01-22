FEMA begins damage assessment - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

FEMA begins damage assessment

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
FEMA officials surveying damage in Lamar County.
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

FEMA representatives have begun the process of damage assessment in the Pine Belt. 

Crews were in Forrest, Perry and Lamar County Tuesday looking at damaged areas. 

According to local FEMA representatives, sign-up locations have not been announced yet. 

Some locations are expected to be up and running in certain areas by the end of the week.

If you would like to help storm victims, click here. 

