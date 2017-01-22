FEMA begins damage assessment

A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
Forrest County authorities are continuing to investigate the crash of a AAA ambulance Wednesday night that sent two crew members to the hospital.More >>
Dozens of university and college officials who work directly with military students are meeting in Hattiesburg this week.More >>
A dog found in Jones County with a small rope embedded in its neck is recovering well with the help of Mississippi State University.More >>
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were convicted of tax crimes after a multi-year investigation that started with the Forrest County Jail.More >>
