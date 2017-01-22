Hattiesburg children share their point of view of the tornadoes

Two Hattiesburg children that took cover during the EF-3 tornadoes described the terrifying event to a WDAM 7.

Avah Parish heard the tornado warning for William Carey University and woke up her parents.

"We went downstairs and my mom said 'here it goes'," Avah said. "It sounded like a freight train coming down the street."

Her friend said she heard the tornado come through her street.

"My mom told me just go over there and cover up," Zarieneeaw Parish said. "I just got on the ground, got in the closet and started praying."

"We went in the hallway and put my head under my backpack," Avah said.

Both children said their houses were not damaged.

