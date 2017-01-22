Petal Churches come together in time of need

Petal First Baptist welcomed Mt. Vernon Baptist church with open doors and arms Sunday morning, after the EF3 tornado in Petal, MS.

Mt. Vernon Baptist was destroyed in 2013 after a tornado touched down, and the church had just finished rebuilding last year. February would have been the 1 year anniversary of the newly built church.

"We had just began to get comfortable," said Mt. Vernon Baptist member, Henrine Boyd. "Then for this to happen, it was just devastating."

"Even though we suffered that loss, we still thank the Lord for his goodness," said Larry Smith, Mt. Vernon Baptist member.

A Sunday service was held up the road at Petal First Baptist to provide hope and comfort for those who lost their place of Worship. Petal First Baptist Pastor, Brad Eubank, created a partnership with Mt. Vernon Baptist after the 2013 tornado. The churches held a joint service at Mt. Vernon Baptist in July.

"We want them to know we love them, we support them and were going to walk with them through this journey again," said Pastor Brad Eubank. "We're not going anywhere. We're going to do whatever it takes to rebuild."

Petal First Baptist is going to adjust their service times to accommodate their neighbors at Mt. Vernon Baptist.

