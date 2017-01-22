UPDATED LIST: Schools closures in the Pine Belt

The following schools will be closed due to storm damage or power outages. If you do not see your school on this list resume activities as normal or call your school district.

Earl Travillion and Dixie Attendance Center are closed 1/23/17

The William Carey University campus in Hattiesburg will be closed on Monday. Online classes will continue as scheduled. Students will be notified about the status of other classes. Classes at the Tradition campus in Biloxi will meet on regular schedule.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.