Runnelstown hit by EF-2 tornado

The severe weather that struck parts of Forrest county Saturday morning, also crossed into Perry County.

Runnelstown was hit by an EF-2 tornado with winds over 125mph, according to John Purdy, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service out of Mobile were in Runnelstown Sunday morning to survey the damage left behind by the storm.

“We’ve determined that there is enough evidence based on the debris and the way that it’s scattered in different directions” said Purdy.

One man was injured according to Perry County EMA Gerry Burns after his mobile home was lifted by the tornado. He suffered a fracture to his breastbone and was released from the hospital.

One family who were not home at the time the tornado struck returned to find their home unfortunately destroyed.

“This home can be replaced, but we’re all safe and that’s what matters” said the owner of the home Ken Shoemake.

