Extra Table, State leaders work to feed Pine Belt Tornado victims

Sandra Baker’s home in Hattiesburg was destroyed during the January tornado.More >>
Sandra Baker’s home in Hattiesburg was destroyed during the January tornado.More >>
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today a 45% increase ($1.1 million) in operating net earnings (net income available to common shareholders adjusted for merger related costs) for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.More >>
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today a 45% increase ($1.1 million) in operating net earnings (net income available to common shareholders adjusted for merger related costs) for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is warning people of an ongoing scam targeting area residentsMore >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is warning people of an ongoing scam targeting area residentsMore >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>