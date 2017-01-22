Extra Table, State leaders work to feed Pine Belt Tornado victims

Late Saturday afternoon, Extra Table launched a special “Give. Feed. Recover.” campaign to help stock food pantries and soup kitchens in the Pine Belt area as part of a relief effort for communities that were devastated by the F3 tornado that touched ground early Saturday morning.

“Food is the most basic need and Extra Table is the most effective and efficient way to get food to those who need it in a timely manner,” said Robert St. John, Founder of Extra Table.

Donations for “Give. Feed. Recover.” can be made online at www.feedms.com.

Mississippi state leaders are encouraging citizen from all areas to support Extra Table’s work to provide food for agencies that will be the main source of meals for effected residents in that Hattiesburg and Petal areas in the coming weeks.

“We continue to pray for the grieving families and all those affected by Saturday morning's tornadoes. Extra Table is the perfect way to serve them and the brave first responders who provide life-saving care and protection for them. I encourage all Mississippians who are able to contribute. We are the most generous people in the nation, and we have friends and neighbors who need that generosity right now,” said Governor Phil Bryant.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn also weighed in, with a call-to-action for Mississippians.

"Elee and I, along with our entire state, are grateful to Extra Table for their prompt attention to help feed those in Hattiesburg and Petal who have been affected by the recent tornado," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. "Please donate and give generously."

"Extra Table is going the extra mile to help neighbors in need immediately. I commend them for their hard work,” commented Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

100% of all donations made to Extra Table will be used to purchase new, healthy food for those in need.

To donate to “Give. Feed. Recover.”, visit www.feedms.com and select the Tornado Relief donation area in the drop down section.

