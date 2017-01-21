One charged with rape on USM campus

One man has been arrested in connection an incident that occurred at the University of Southern Mississippi campus Friday night.

Foster Wicktom, 21, has been charged with rape, and was arrested by University Police. He is currently being held the Forrest County jail.

A female student reported the incident, which occurred at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, Saturday morning at approximately 8 a.m.

Wicktom is not a Southern Miss student, and UPD has determined that there is no current threat to the campus community related to this incident.

