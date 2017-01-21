Two-vehicle accident leaves three injured

This is a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 84 East Saturday night left three people injured and two cars totaled. Units from Powers, M&M and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the two vehicle accident on Highway 84 East at the intersection of Masonite Lake Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders found two heavily damaged vehicles - one in the median of the highway and the other to the shoulder of the westbound lane. The black car involved sustained significant damage to its front-end and the silver car sustained significant damage to its driver's side.

According to reports, the adult female driver of the black car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters using hydraulic rescue tools. No other entrapment was reported. The black car contained four occupants, two adults and two juveniles. The children were assessed on scene and believed to be uninjured, however, they were taken to the hospital by a family member for further assessment to be safe. The two adult occupants both sustained what was believed to be moderate injuries and were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

The adult female driver of the silver car was believed to have sustained moderate injuries and was also transported by EMServ to the hospital. The passenger of the silver car sustained minor injuries but was not transported.

Sections of Highway 84 East and the intersection were shutdown during rescue and cleanup operations.

Emergency personnel on scene included Powers, M&M and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Fire apparatus included Powers Heavy Rescue, Brush 1 and Rescue 2; M&M Rescue 1 and Fire Chief 1; and Sandersville Chief 1.

