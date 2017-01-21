Curfews issued for Hattiesburg, Petal

Due to extensive damage across the Pine Belt from the Jan. 21 tornado, the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal have issued curfews until further notice.

Hattiesburg's curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for areas affected by the severe weather.

Petal's curfew is from dawn until dusk for damaged areas.

"We don't want anyone coming over here around these businesses," said Petal Mayor Hal Marx. "We're not going to tolerate any looting, stealing anything like that. These people have been through enough. and Petal Police Department and our area agencies that are helping us, we're not going to tolerate anybody coming out."

