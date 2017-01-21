Tornado destroys, damages homes on William Carey Parkway

The Smith family home on Dossett Street was destroyed in Saturday morning's tornado. Photo credit WDAM.

Many residents living along William Carey Parkway lost their homes or suffered severe damage in Saturday morning's tornado.

The Smith family home on Dossett Street was lost to the twister.

One person was home at the time, but was not injured.

"The whole entire house is gone and across the street and two houses down the street," said Joann Hollingsworth, a member of the Smith family. "But, we just thank the God that we serve that there weren't any fatalities over here."

On Ida Avenue, Ida Steele lost part of the roof of her home and some cars in her driveway.

She was at home when the storm hit, but was not injured.

"You know, God was just with us and he blessed us and brought us through," said Steele.

Paul Carpenter, also of Ida Avenue, lost a garage roof and some trees at his home. But, he and his family weren't hurt.

He's thankful he heeded storm warnings from WDAM's First Alert Weather Team.

"Channel Seven weather really made a difference because I didn't have the weather radio, so that was very, very, very instrumental in me being safe, me and my family," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said thankfully, his home was insured.

