HPSD confirms damage to one school

The Hattiesburg Public School District has confirmed that one school has been affected by the Jan. 21 tornado.

Lillie Burney STEAM Academy received some roof damage.

School staff will be available Monday to assist parents with school needs related to the storm. Additionally, grief and trauma counselors are being coordinated to assist any students who need them.

School administrators are working with city officials and emergency management personnel to determine if road conditions will allow classes at STEAM Academy to continue Monday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.