Mississippi Power works to restore power in Hattiesburg, Petal

This is a news release from Mississippi Power.

Mississippi Power crews continue to restore service Saturday afternoon to as many customers as can receive it following a tornado in the Hattiesburg and Petal areas early Saturday morning.

As of 3 p.m., a storm team of nearly 300 is working to restore power to approximately 4,000 customers in the Hattiesburg and Petal areas. The storm crew includes line crews, engineers, vegetation management and support personnel.

While damage assessments continue, approximately 200 utility poles need to be replaced along with repairs to other power delivery equipment.

“As we continue to assess the extent of the damage, we are looking to bring in additional support crews,” said Pine Belt Division Manager Michael Harvey. “Our number one priority right now is safely getting the lights back on for our customers.”

