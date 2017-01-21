Petal schools back in session Tuesday

Petal schools will be back in session Tuesday, according to the Petal School District.

Petal Upper Elementary classes will take place at Petal Harvey Baptist Church due to extensive damage from the tornado.

For students who live in devastated areas near Petal Upper Elementary, they can get on the bus at the Petal Family Y or the corner of Hillcrest Loop and Ogilsvie Street.

According to the school district’s website, there will be a meeting for parents of all Petal Upper Elementary School students Monday night at 6 p.m. at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

The church is located at 600 South Main Street. The meeting is about the school’s temporary move to this location, and all parents are encouraged to attend.

Buses will also resume their regular routes, but there will be delays.

