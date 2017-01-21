WATCH LIVE: Gov. Bryant holds press conference on storm damage

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon and released a preliminary report.

The NWS is still surveying heavily damaged areas. Source: WDAM

NWS survey shows at least EF-3 tornado in Hattiesburg

Electric Crews have worked tirelessly for five days restoring power for thousands in the Pine Belt.

Prince Kirkland sleeps at the Forrest Co Storm Shelter. Source: WDAM

After The Storm: Disaster Relief Centers now open

The Governor is holding a press conference to address the damage in the state. Source: WDAM

Governor Phil Bryant and multiple emergency management officials are holding a news conference at the Forrest County EMA beginning at 3:30 p.m. to address storm damage in the state.

Those in attendance will be Gov. Phil Bryant, MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson, Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree, Petal Mayor Hal Marx and other officials.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County, Lamar County, and Perry County Saturday afternoon and released a preliminary report.

According to NWS, the storm was at least an EF-3 storm that weakened into an EF-2 storm once it hit Perry County.

