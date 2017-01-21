WATCH LIVE: Gov. Bryant holds press conference on storm damage - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Governor Phil Bryant and multiple emergency management officials are holding a news conference at the Forrest County EMA beginning at 3:30 p.m. to address storm damage in the state. 

Those in attendance will be Gov. Phil Bryant, MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson, Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree, Petal Mayor Hal Marx and other officials.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County, Lamar County, and Perry County Saturday afternoon and released a preliminary report. 

According to NWS, the storm was at least an EF-3 storm that weakened into an EF-2 storm once it hit Perry County. 

For more information on damage reports, click here. 

