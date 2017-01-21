NWS survey shows at least EF-3 tornado in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

NWS survey shows at least EF-3 tornado in Hattiesburg

The NWS is still surveying heavily damaged areas.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon and released a preliminary report. 

According to NWS, the storm was at least an EF-3 storm; however, some of the hardest hit areas have not been assessed. 

The team will continue their survey until an official report is issued. 

Four people are dead after the storm ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal.  

For a full list of damage, click here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

