NWS survey shows at least EF-3 tornado in Hattiesburg

Electric Crews have worked tirelessly for five days restoring power for thousands in the Pine Belt.

Prince Kirkland sleeps at the Forrest Co Storm Shelter. Source: WDAM

After The Storm: Disaster Relief Centers now open

The NWS is still surveying heavily damaged areas. Source: WDAM

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon and released a preliminary report.

According to NWS, the storm was at least an EF-3 storm; however, some of the hardest hit areas have not been assessed.

Prelim HBG survey info: So far, damage of at least EF-3 intensity has been identified. Many hard hit areas have not yet been assessed. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 21, 2017

The team will continue their survey until an official report is issued.

Four people are dead after the storm ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal.

