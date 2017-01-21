Former city attorney’s practice destroyed in tornado

Former city attorney Charles Lawrence is also picking up the pieces after Saturday morning’s storm. Lawrence’s law practice on Edwards street was destroyed by the tornado.

Lawrence has practiced in that building on Edwards street since 2001 and says he’s confident that he along with the city will rebuild.

“We will rebuild from the rubble, and I think the people in the area will rebuild from the rubble. It’s very important.

The practice is located right in front of Hattiesburg fire station number 2 which was also damaged in this tornado.

