No victims found after Leaf River search

The search and rescue mission on the Leaf River Saturday afternoon was called off after no victims were found, but it is also unclear if anyone was ever missing.

The search began on the Leaf River near the Old Hwy 11 bridge after a call was placed saying three boaters were clinging to a tree.

Officials dispatched two helicopters, a drone and a boat along the river but according to Battalion Chief Carlton Sims with the Petal Fire and Rescue team, no one was found.

"I can't confirm the call was fake, but we did try to reach out to the number that made the initial 911 call but it was untraceable," said Sims.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.