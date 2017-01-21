Facebook activates Safety Check feature for Hattiesburg

A screengrab from Facebook shows its Safety Check feature for Hattiesburg following a deadly tornado. (Source: Facebook)

(WDAM) - Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature following a deadly storm in Hattiesburg.

Four people have been confirmed dead after a Saturday morning tornado and rescue efforts are underway to save others who are trapped by the damage.

The Facebook feature allows anyone in the area to provide a status update showing friends and family that they are OK.

The feature was added in November 2015 and Facebook has activated it for weather and other natural disasters as well as terrorist attacks.

