RAW VIDEO: Hattiesburg firefighters rescue woman trapped in home

Hattiesburg firemen rescued a woman trapped in her home near Edwards Street in the Hub City after a large tornado destroyed parts of the Pine Belt.

In the video, the firefighters crawl through the rubble and dig through debris to pull the woman to safety.

They stabilized her and got her to an ambulance to be treated for injuries.

MOBILE USERS: View the heroic rescue here.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.