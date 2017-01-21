WCU athlete loses fingers in tornado

The William Carey University campus suffered significantly as a result of the tornado that swept through Hattiesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four people lost their lives, but fortunately only a few William Carey students endured minor injuries.

William Carey freshman women’s soccer player Taylor Gautreaux lost three fingers when a door was slammed shut on her hand.

Gautreaux was transported to a Jackson hospital and is doing “okay” according to head coach Danny Owens.

“It could’ve been worse,” Owens said.

Sophomore Megan Williams, was in Bass Hall with her teammate Gautreaux when the storm hit.

“I was on my own, I didn’t have a roommate,” Williams said. “I was on my own and went downstairs to check on my teammates. My teammate [Gautreaux] lost three fingers in the door. A door slammed shut on her hand. The blood was everywhere down on the bottom floor. That was the only kind of injury in Bass [Hall] which was lucky.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.