WATCH: Drone footage of tornado damage

Thomas Hansen of Hattiesburg sent Seven On Your Side drone footage of the damage from the early morning tornadoes.

Four people are dead after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Forrest County coroner's office.

The death toll is expected to rise, and multiple injuries have been reported in the area, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

