Hattiesburg Salvation Army damaged in tornado

The Salvation Army was struck by a tornado Saturday morning. Photo Credit WDAM.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army was damaged by a tornado that blew through the Pine Belt early Saturday morning.

Before the sun rose, Corps Officer, Captain Patrick Connelly arrived on campus to survey the damage.

“Before first light, I could tell there were windows blown out and standing water in the buildings,” said Connelly.

Connelly said the winds also peeled back the roofs on every building on campus.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army facilities include a homeless shelter, church sanctuary, administrative offices, and a Boys and Girls Club for after school programs.

“This won’t stop us. In fact, we will have feeding trucks on our campus feeding lunch to those in the area who are in need,” said Captain Connelly.

The Jackson Salvation Army is sending two mobile feeding units to Hattiesburg to help. One of the vehicles contains a full kitchen capable of feeding hundreds of meals a day.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is located at 5670 Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

