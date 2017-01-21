Storm shelters open in Hattiesburg, Petal

After a large tornado struck the Pine Belt early Saturday morning, crews are working to assess the damage and shelters are open for those in need.

WDAM 7 News spoke to Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree Saturday morning. He said any residents in need of help should call the City Action Line at 601-545-4500 or emergency management at 601-544-5911.

Here are a list of shelters open in the area:

361 Building near the Forrest County multi-purpose center at 946 Sullivan Drive

Club Empire in Hattiesburg will open Sunday, 811 Timothy Lane

Triage center at Petal Harvey Baptist Church for first responders

361 Safe Room at 99 Central Industrial Row in Purvis

The Hattiesburg Clinic also released a statement about Saturday's weather conditions and those in need of immediate care:

“Due to weather conditions last night, Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care – Petal and Cloverleaf Immediate Care will be closed Saturday. Patients who need urgent medical care should visit immediate care located at 105 Thornhill Drive in Hattiesburg."

We will update this list as more details become available.

