All power restored to the Pine Belt

All power has been restored to those who can receive it after an EF-3 tornado ravaged parts of the Pine Belt.

Dixie Electric said more than 5,500 members were without power on Saturday. They were able to restore electric service to all members who could safely receive it on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Restoration efforts took five days. More than 170 power poles and 60 transformers had to be replaced.

Southern Pine Electric also finished restoring power to all their customers on Wednesday as well.

Pearl River Valley Electric was able to restore power to their customers earlier in the week, and Mississippi Power restored power to approximately 11,000 customers Monday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.